UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank tells private firms to hedge forex loans

* Indonesia is ‘facing risks’ - cbank governor

* From 2016, borrowers to need at least ‘BB’ rating

* Hedging rule for private firms to begin Jan 1 (Adds details, comment)

By Gayatri Suroyo

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday ordered private firms to hedge more of their foreign debt to limit the risks of offshore borrowings and reduce pressure on the rupiah in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

Bank Indonesia issued the regulations, effective Jan. 1, as a proactive move ahead of an expected increase in U.S. interest rates next year.

“We’re facing risks, and a crisis could come sooner than we thought,” central bank governor Agus Martowardojo told company executives.

The central bank said companies will be required to hedge 20 percent of their external debt due within 3-6 months that has not been covered by their current foreign-exchange assets.

In the three months prior to their debt reaching maturity, firms must maintain that level of hedging, said Juda Agung, executive director of the department of economic and monetary policy at Bank Indonesia (BI).

The hedging requirement will rise to 25 percent in 2016.

The central bank is also requiring private firms to have liquidity ratios of 50 percent in 2015 and 70 percent in 2016 three months prior to maturity.

In addition, beginning from 2016, firms borrowing from abroad must have a credit rating of at least ‘BB’.

SOME RATING-RULE EXEMPTIONS

However, companies with loans meant for infrastructure or refinancing old loans would be exempt from this requirement on minimum credit rating, BI said.

The central bank’s announcement came within hours of the U.S. Federal Reserve formally ending its massive bond-buying programme known as quantitative easing.

U.S. interest rates are expected to start rising sometime in 2015, and this could cause outflows from emerging markets such as Indonesia that have hefty current account deficits.

Martowardojo said that capital outflow “generally happens if we’re perceived as reactive instead of proactive. We must be seen as proactive, that we know our problems and we know what to do.”

Offshore borrowing by Indonesia’s private sector, amounting to $156.2 billion at the end of August, accounted for more than half of the country’s total foreign debt. The private total has almost doubled since 2010.

‘CORRECT’ TO BE PROACTIVE

The rupiah has been one of Asia’s most volatile currencies this year, raising the risk of currency mismatch for firms that borrow in foreign currencies and get their income in rupiah.

Thursday’s announcement shows Indonesian authorities “are not just being proactive in their monetary policy ... but they are also being more proactive in their macro prudential policy, which I think is correct,” said Claudio Piron, co-head of currency and rates strategy for Asia at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The growth in Indonesia’s broad private debt over the past decade has been slower than in some other regional countries such as South Korea and Thailand.

Still, BI is worried about the debt-service ratio, given export receipts cover just around half the interest and principal payments on the country’s foreign debt each quarter.

BI has been tweaking the rules this year to encourage corporates to hedge more of their currency risk. It recently allowed early termination of rupiah forward contracts and laid down rules for hedging by state firms.

At present, it costs between 6.2 percent to 6.9 percent to buy dollars from one-month to one-year in the future as hedges in the rupiah forward market. (Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Randy Fabi in Jakarta and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)