Indonesian stocks open higher after central bank hikes rates
November 19, 2014 / 2:15 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesian stocks open higher after central bank hikes rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday after the central bank raised interest rates following the government’s move to cut subsidies and raise fuel prices.

The index rose as much as 0.35 percent in early trade on Wednesday, extending Tuesday’s near 1 percent gain.

Bank Indonesia raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent and lending facility rate by 50 basis points to 8 percent on Tuesday, to anchor inflation expectations after the government increased the price of subsidised fuel by more than 30 percent. (Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Eric Meijer)

