Indonesia's April money supply rises 20.2 pct y/y

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) in April rose 20.2 percent from a year ago, compared to 18.8 percent growth a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. Money supply (M2) was 2,927.26 trillion rupiah ($311.25 billion) at the end of April, up by 0.53 percent on a monthly basis, Bank Indonesia said. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Apr 2011 Mar 2012 Apr 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,434.48 2,911.92 2,927.26 M1 (narrow money) 584.63 714.26 720.92 Rupiah demand deposits 338.98 427.21 430.06 Quasi money 1,862.78 2,182.89 2,190.88 Indonesia's central bank kept its key policy rate at a record low of 5.75 percent on Tuesday for a fourth straight month as expected, as policymakers weighed growing risks to economic growth against prospects for inflationary pressures in coming months. Inflation in May surprisingly slowed to 4.45 percent on an annual basis, from 4.5 percent in April. ($1 = 9,405 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)