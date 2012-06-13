FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's April money supply rises 20.2 pct y/y
June 13, 2012 / 3:21 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's April money supply rises 20.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) in April rose 20.2 percent from a year ago, compared to
18.8 percent growth a month earlier, the central bank said on
Wednesday.	
    Money supply (M2) was 2,927.26 trillion rupiah ($311.25
billion) at the end of April, up by 0.53 percent on a monthly
basis, Bank Indonesia said.	
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:	
                         Apr 2011    Mar 2012    Apr 2012
 M2 (broad money)          2,434.48    2,911.92    2,927.26
 M1 (narrow money)           584.63      714.26      720.92
 Rupiah demand deposits      338.98      427.21      430.06
 Quasi money               1,862.78    2,182.89    2,190.88
    Indonesia's central bank kept its key policy rate at a
record low of 5.75 percent on Tuesday for a fourth straight
month as expected, as policymakers weighed growing risks to
economic growth against prospects for inflationary pressures in
coming months. 	
    Inflation in May surprisingly slowed to 4.45 percent on an
annual basis, from 4.5 percent in April.    
($1 = 9,405 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
