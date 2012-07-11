FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's money supply rises 20.9 pct y/y in May
July 11, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's money supply rises 20.9 pct y/y in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) in May rose 20.9 percent from a year ago, compared to 20.2
percent growth in April, the central bank said on Wednesday.
    Money supply (M2) was 2,992.06 trillion rupiah ($317.97
billion) at the end of May, rising 2.2 percent on a monthly
basis, the bank said.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:
                         May 2011    Apr 2012    May 2012
 M2 (broad money)          2,475.48    2,927.26    2,992.06
 M1 (narrow money)           611.79      720.92      749.45
 Rupiah demand deposits      357.72      430.06      454.68
 Quasi money               1,853.92    2,190.88    2,227.53
    The consumer price index in June slowed to a one-year low of
5.54 percent from a year ago while core inflation steadied at
4.63 percent, according to the country's statistics bureau.
 
    Inflation in May was at 4.45 percent on an annual basis,
from 4.5 percent in April. ($1 = 9,410 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

