Indonesia's June money supply rises 20.9 pct y/y
August 10, 2012 / 4:34 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's June money supply rises 20.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) in June rose 20.9 percent from a year earlier, growing at
the same pace as in May, the central bank said on Friday.
    The country's money supply was 3,050.36 trillion rupiah
($322.06 billion) at the end of June, Bank Indonesia said. It
rose 1.9 percent from a month earlier.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:
                         June 2011  May 2012    June 2012
 M2 (broad money)         2,522.78    2,992.06   3,050.36
 M1 (narrow money)          636.21      749.45     779.42
 Rupiah demand deposits     374.70      454.68     464.75
 Quasi money              1,876.45    2,227.53   2,254.33
    Indonesia's central bank on Thursday kept its policy rate at
a record low 5.75 percent for a sixth consecutive month, saying
it was still consistent with low inflationary pressures.
 
    Southeast Asia's biggest economy surprisingly posted
stronger-than-expected 6.4 percent growth in the second quarter
of this year, amid easy credit and strong domestic consumption.
($1 = 9,471.5 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

