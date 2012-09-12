FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's July money supply rises 19.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's July money supply rises 19.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2), an indicator of inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, rose 19.1 percent from a year earlier, a slower pace
than a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.
    July money supply was 3,054.84 trillion rupiah ($318.66
billion), edging up 0.15 percent on a monthly basis, data from
Bank Indonesia showed.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:
                         July 2011  June 2012   July 2012
 M2 (broad money)         2,564.56    3,050.36   3,054.84
 M1 (narrow money)          639.69      779.42     771.79
 Rupiah demand deposits     364.25      464.75     456.42
 Quasi money              1,914.44    2,254.33   2,270.11
    Inflation in August surprisingly picked up slightly to 4.58
percent, driven by rising food prices during the Eid al-Fitr
holiday, said the country's statistics bureau. 
    A Reuters poll shows Bank Indonesia is likely to hold its
benchmark rate at 5.75 percent in a meeting on Thursday but
raise its deposit facility rate to help stabilise the rupiah.
 ($1 = 9,586.5 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.