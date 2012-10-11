FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's money supply rises 17.8 pct y/y in Aug
October 11, 2012 / 3:21 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's money supply rises 17.8 pct y/y in Aug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Broad money supply (M2) in
Indonesia rose 17.8 percent in August from a year earlier, a
slower pace for a second consecutive month, data from Bank
Indonesia showed on Thursday.
    According to the data, August money supply increased 1.1
percent on a monthly basis to 3,089.01 trillion rupiah ($322.04
billion), versus 3,054.84 trillion rupiah a month ago.
    Broad money supply is one indicator of inflation in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:    
                         Aug 2011   July 2012  Aug 2012
 M2 (broad money)         2,621.35   3,054.84  3,089.01
 M1 (narrow money)          662.81     771.79  772.43
 Rupiah demand deposits     338.08     456.42  445.37
 Quasi money              1,943.77   2,270.11  2,304.47
    
    Annual inflation in September slowed to 4.31 percent from
4.58 percent in August, as food prices eased after the Eid
al-Fitr Muslim festival in August.
    Later on Thursday, Bank Indonesia has a policy meeting. A
Reuters poll shows economists expect the rate to be kept at 5.75
percent for an eighth consecutive month. 
($1 = 9,592 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

