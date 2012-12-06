Indonesia's money supply rises 18.3 pct y/y in Oct

JAKARTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Broad money supply (M2) in Indonesia rose 18.3 percent in October on an annual basis, slightly higher than its growth in September, data from Bank Indonesia showed on Thursday. Money supply, an indicator of inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, was 3,167.7 trillion rupiah ($329.97 billion) in October, rising 1.35 percent from a month ago. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Oct 2011 Sep 2012 Oct 2012 M2 (broad money) 2,677.8 3,125.5 3,167.7 M1 (narrow money) 665.0 795.5 781.7 Rupiah demand deposits 383.6 469.9 448.9 Quasi money 2,000.3 2,318.6 2,375.4 Indonesia's annual inflation slowed more than expected to 4.32 percent in November due to declining food prices. Bank Indonesia forecast full-year inflation at 3.5-5.5 percent. The central bank is expected to hold its benchmark rate this month at a record low of 5.75 percent as inflation and growth remain well within its target. Finance minister Agus Martowardojo said last month the government sees growth at 5.9-6.3 percent in the final quarter of this year, suggesting a slowdown from 6.2 percent in the previous quarter. ($1 = 9,600 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Gopakumar Warrier)