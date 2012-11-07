Indonesia's money supply rises 18.2 pct y/y in Sept

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply (M2), an indicator of inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 18.2 percent in September from a year ago, data from Bank Indonesia showed on Wednesday. September money supply rose 1.18 percent on a monthly basis to 3,125.53 trillion rupiah ($324.90 billion), compared to 3,089.01 trillion rupiah in August. And September's year-on-year growth accelerated from the 17.8 percent recorded for August. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's website: Sep 2013 Aug 2012 Sep 2012 M2 (broad money) 3,125.53 3,089.01 2,643.33 M1 (narrow money) 795.52 772.43 656.09 Rupiah demand deposits 469.95 445.73 376.87 Quasi money 2,318.56 2,340.47 1,973.57 Annual inflation in October edged up to 4.61 percent but remained within Bank Indonesia's target between 3.5 percent and 5.5 percent this year. Bank Indonesia raises its 2013 inflation target to 5 percent plus/minus 1 percent due to hike in electricity tariffs next year. A Reuters poll shows the bank is likely to hold its benchmark rate at a record low 5.75 percent on Nov. 8 meeting since growth in the G20 economy remained strong in the third quarter. ($1 = 9,620 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)