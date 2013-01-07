FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia M2 money supply rises 17.4 pct y/y in Nov
January 7, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia M2 money supply rises 17.4 pct y/y in Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) grew by 17.4 percent year on year in November, slowing from
growth of 18.3 percent in October, data from Bank Indonesia
showed on Monday.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:
                         Nov 2011  Oct 2012   Nov 2012
 M2 (broad money)         2,729.5    3,167.7   3,205.1
 M1 (narrow money)          665.0     774.9*     801.4
 Rupiah demand deposits     388.5      448.9     474.3
 Quasi money              2,047.2   2,376.1*   2,393.3
   * official revisions
    Indonesia's annual inflation edged down in December at 4.3
percent from 4.32 percent a month earlier, driven by rising
prices in food, beverages and tobacco. 
    Cental bank sees rising price pressures in 2013 due to
spending ahead of elections and higher energy costs.
{ID:nL4N09T2EX]   
   Indonesia's gross domestic products grew more than 6 percent
in the third quarter last year, backed by strong domestic
consumption and investment.
    ($1 = 9,660 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
