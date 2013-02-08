FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Dec M2 money supply grows 14.9 pct y/y
February 8, 2013

Indonesia Dec M2 money supply grows 14.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2), an indicator of inflation, grew at a slower pace of 14.9
pct in December compared with 17.4 percent a month earlier.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         Dec 2011  Nov 2012  Dec 2012
 M2 (broad money)         2,877.2   3,205.1  3,304.6
 M1 (narrow money)          722.9     801.4  841.7
 Rupiah demand deposits     415.2     474.3  479.8
 Quasi money              2,139.8   2,393.3  2,452.5
    Indonesia's annual inflation picked up in January to 4.57
percent, driven by rising prices in food due to adverse weather
conditions.
    Indonesia's gross domestic product grew 6.23 percent last
year, as weak global demand dampened export growth. The
government sees the economy expanding between 6.6 and 6.8
percent this year due to a recovery in exports.
    The central bank expects rising price pressures in 2013 due
to spending ahead of elections and higher energy costs.
{ID:nL4N09T2EX]
($1 = 9,692.5 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
