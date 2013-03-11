FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Jan M2 money supply rises 14 pct y/y - c.bank
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia Jan M2 money supply rises 14 pct y/y - c.bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2), an indicator of inflation, in January rose 14.4 percent
from a year earlier, slowing from December's 14.9 percent, Bank
Indonesia data showed on Monday.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         Jan 2012  Dec 2012   Jan 2013
 M2 (broad money)         2,854.9    3,304.6     3,265.9
 M1 (narrow money)          696.3      841.7       787.9
 Rupiah demand deposits     410.1      479.8       461.0
 Quasi money              2,145.2    2,452.5     2,467.1
    Annual inflation jumped in February to 5.3 percent, pushed
up by an increase in prices of imported foods and electricity.
    Core inflation, which excludes volatile foods and
administered prices, slowed down to 4.29 percent for the month.
    Bank Indonesia on March 7 held its benchmark rate at a
record low of 5.75 percent due to manageable headline and core
inflation. 

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.