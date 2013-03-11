Indonesia Jan M2 money supply rises 14 pct y/y - c.bank

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply (M2), an indicator of inflation, in January rose 14.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing from December's 14.9 percent, Bank Indonesia data showed on Monday. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website: Jan 2012 Dec 2012 Jan 2013 M2 (broad money) 2,854.9 3,304.6 3,265.9 M1 (narrow money) 696.3 841.7 787.9 Rupiah demand deposits 410.1 479.8 461.0 Quasi money 2,145.2 2,452.5 2,467.1 Annual inflation jumped in February to 5.3 percent, pushed up by an increase in prices of imported foods and electricity. Core inflation, which excludes volatile foods and administered prices, slowed down to 4.29 percent for the month. Bank Indonesia on March 7 held its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.75 percent due to manageable headline and core inflation. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)