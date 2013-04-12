FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia M2 money supply rises 15 pct y/y in Feb
#Financials
April 12, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia M2 money supply rises 15 pct y/y in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's February broad
money supply (M2), an indicator of inflation, grew 15 percent
from a year ago, compared to 14.4 percent in January, Bank
Indonesia data showed on Friday.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         Feb 2012  Jan 2013  Feb 2013
 M2 (broad money)         2,849.8   3,265.9   3,277.4
 M1 (narrow money)          683.2     787.9     786.6
 Rupiah demand deposits     403.2     461.0     465.1
 Quasi money              2,150.8   2,467.1   2,479.9
    March's annual inflation surged to a nearly two-year high at
5.9 percent due to volatile foods, compared to 5.3 percent a
month earlier.
    Core inflation, which excludes administered prices and
volatile foods, eased to 4.21 percent from the previous month.
    Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its benchmark rate at a
record low 5.75 percent, as forecast, despite concerns over
inflation expectation.
    The central bank said it will stay vigilant on some
inflationary pressure risks and will adjust its monetary policy
response accordingly. 

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)

