Indonesia's March M2 money supply rises 14 pct y/y
May 16, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's March M2 money supply rises 14 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2), which helps indicate inflation trends, grew 14 percent in
March from a year earlier compared with 15 percent the previous
month, Bank Indonesia data showed on Thursday.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         Mar 2012  Feb 2013  Mar 2013
 M2 (broad money)         2,911.9   3,277.4   3,319.5
 M1 (narrow money)          714.3     786.6     810.1
 Rupiah demand deposits     427.2     465.1     478.9
 Quasi money              2,182.9   2,479.9   2,497.2
    The statistics bureau reported April annual inflation easing
to 5.57 percent, after it hit a nearly two-year high of 5.9
percent the previous month.
    The annual core inflation rate in April slipped to 4.12
percent from March's 4.21 percent, thanks to a decline in prices
of foods and gold.
    Despite the trend of higher inflation this year, Bank
Indonesia in March maintained its inflation target at 3.5-5.5
percent.
    The government's plan to hike fuel hike this year will help
reduce pressure on the state budget but push up inflation and
trim economic growth.
    First quarter economy expanded 6.02 percent, slowing from
the previous quarter due to slow domestic demand and low
investment.
    
    ($1 = 9,747.5 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
