Indonesia's April money supply M2 rises 14.9 pct y/y
June 10, 2013 / 3:41 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's April money supply M2 rises 14.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's M2 money supply
grew at a faster pace in April, up 14.9 percent from a year ago,
Bank Indonesia data showed on Monday.
    In March, M2 increased 14.0 percent from a year earlier.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         Apr 2012  Mar 2013  Apr 2013
 M2 (broad money)         2,927.2   3,319.5   3,364.1
 M1 (narrow money)          720.9     810.1     836.5
 Rupiah demand deposits     430.1     478.9     507.9
 Quasi money              2,190.9   2,497.2   2,514.7
    
    Annual inflation in Southeast Asia's biggest economy was
5.47 percent in April, slightly below the central bank target of
3.5-5.5 percent this year.
    Core inflation, which exclude volatile foods and
administered prices, slowed to 3.99 percent on an annual basis
in April on lower food prices and jewellery.
    Inflation at end of the year may hit as high as 7.76 percent
if the government hikes fuel prices by 33 percent in average to
lower the current account deficit.

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
