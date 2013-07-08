FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's May M2 money supply growth falls to 14.4 pct y/y
July 8, 2013 / 2:22 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's May M2 money supply growth falls to 14.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's M2 money supply
growth edged lower in May to 14.4 percent on an annual basis
from a revised 14.7 percent the previous month, Bank Indonesia
data showed on Monday.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         May 2012  Apr 2013*  May 2013
 M2 (broad money)         2,992.1    3,357.8   3,423.2
 M1 (narrow money)          749.5      810.1     822.9
 Rupiah demand deposits     454.7      507.9     488.8
 Quasi money              2,227.5    2,512.6   2,584.9
    *official revision
    
    Inflation accelerated to 5.9 percent in June, as
transportation costs and foodstuffs prices increased prior to
the Muslim fasting month this week.
    Core inflation, which exclude volatile foods and
administered prices, quickened to 4.36 percent from 3.98 percent
the previous month.
    The central bank estimated inflation to surge as high as 7.5
percent in July and it said last week it will strengthen its
policy mix at Thurday's meeting to contain inflation.
    The bank last month took pre-emptive measures to curb high
inflation by raising its benchmark rate and the overnight
deposit facility, or FASBI.

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)

