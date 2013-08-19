FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's June M2 money supply growth slows to 11.9 pct y/y
August 19, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's June M2 money supply growth slows to 11.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2), an indicator of inflation, rose 11.9 percent in June from
a year ago, Bank Indonesia data showed on Monday.
    The rate of growth slowed from a revised 14.5 percent the
previous month.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         June 2012   May 2013*  June 2013
 M2 (broad money)           3,050.3    3,426.4    3,413.4
 M1 (narrow money)            779.4      822.9      858.5
 Rupiah demand deposits       464.7      488.8      511.3
 Quasi money                2,254.3    2,588.1    2,543.3
  *official revisions
    
    Annual inflation in July spiked to 8.61 percent, bolstered
by rising food and transport costs following a fuel price hike
in late June.
    Core inflation, which exclude volatile foods and
administered prices, picked up to 4.4 percent from 3.98 percent
the previous month.
    Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its benchmark rate at 6.5
percent to maintain economic growth amid global uncertainty and
a slowdown in domestic economy.

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

