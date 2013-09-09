Indonesia's July M2 money supply growth quickens to 14.7 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply (M2) grew at a faster pace in July, up 14.7 percent from a year ealier, Bank Indonesia data showed on Monday. Money supply grew 11.9 percent in June. Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website: July 2012 June 2013 July 2013 M2 (broad money) 3,057.4 3,413.4 3,506.6 M1 (narrow money) 771.8 858.5 880.1 Rupiah demand deposits 456.4 511.3 496.1 Quasi money 2,272.7 2,543.3 2,608.1 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)