Indonesia's July M2 money supply growth quickens to 14.7 pct y/y
September 9, 2013 / 10:38 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's July M2 money supply growth quickens to 14.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) grew at a faster pace in July, up 14.7 percent from a year
ealier, Bank Indonesia data showed on Monday.
    Money supply grew 11.9 percent in June.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         July 2012   June 2013  July 2013
 M2 (broad money)           3,057.4    3,413.4    3,506.6
 M1 (narrow money)            771.8      858.5      880.1
 Rupiah demand deposits       456.4      511.3      496.1
 Quasi money                2,272.7    2,543.3    2,608.1
 

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher &
Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
