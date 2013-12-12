FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's M2 money supply growth slows to 13 pct y/y in Oct
December 12, 2013

Indonesia's M2 money supply growth slows to 13 pct y/y in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) rose 13 percent in October from a year ago, but slowed from
14.6 percent the previous month, Bank Indonesia data showed on
Thursday.
    October money supply was 3,576.3 trillion rupiah ($298.27
billion), compared with 3,164.4 trillion rupiah a year earlier.
    Following is a table of the latest figures in trillions of
rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website:
                            Oct 2012   Sept 2013   Oct 2013
 M2 (broad money)             3,164.4     3,584.0    3,576.3
 M1 (narrow money)              774.9       867.7      856.1
 Rupiah demand deposits         448.9       507.6      492.4
 Quasi money                  2,378.9     2,691.9    2,697.2
    ($1 = 11,990 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

