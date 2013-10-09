FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Aug M2 money supply growth slows to 13.3 pct y/y
October 9, 2013 / 4:19 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's Aug M2 money supply growth slows to 13.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) grew at a slower pace in August from a year ago, Bank
Indonesia data showed on Wednesday.
    M2, an indicator of inflation, rose 13.3 percent on an
annual basis, compared to 14.7 percent the previous month.
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's
website:
                         Aug 2012    July 2013*  Aug 2013
 M2 (broad money)           3,091.6     3,506.6  3,501.3
 M1 (narrow money)            772.4       879.9  855,8
 Rupiah demand deposits       445.4       496.1  496,4
 Quasi money                2,307.1     2,608.1  2,624.8
 *official revisions

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

