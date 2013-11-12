FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's M2 money supply growth quickens to 14.6 pct y/y in Sept
November 12, 2013 / 4:57 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's M2 money supply growth quickens to 14.6 pct y/y in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Growth of broad money supply
(M2) in Indonesia quickened to 14.6 percent in September from a
year ago, Bank Indonesia data showed on Tuesday.
    It grew 13.3 percent on an annual basis in the previous
month.
    Following is a table of the latest figures in trillions of
rupiah, according to Bank Indonesia's website:
                         Sept 2012   Aug 2013*    Sept 2013
 M2 (broad money)           3,128.2      3,502.6      3,584.0
 M1 (narrow money)            795.5        855.8        867.7
 Rupiah demand deposits       469.9        496.1        507.6
 Quasi money                2,321.3      2,608.1      2,691.9
 *official revisions

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

