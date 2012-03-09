FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Jan money supply growth at 16 pct y/y
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia Jan money supply growth at 16 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia's M2 or broad
money supply growth stood at 16 percent in January from a year
ago, the central bank said on Friday.  	
    Money supply was 2,827.6 trillion rupiah ($309.53 billion),
up from 2,436.7 trillion rupiah at the end of January 2011,
according to central bank's data.	
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillion rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:	
                          Jan 2011   Dec 2011   Jan 2012
 M2 (broad money)          2,436.7    2,877.2     2,827.6
 M1 (narrow money)           604.2      722.9       694.6
 Rupiah demand deposits      356.7      415.2       407.6
 Quasi money               1,822.3    2,139.8     2,119.6
  
($1 = 9,135 rupiah)	
	
 (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

