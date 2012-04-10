FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia Feb money supply grows 17.7 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia Feb money supply grows 17.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
growth in February rose 17.7 percent year-on-year, after revised
17.2 percent annual growth a month earlier, a central bank
report showed on Tuesday.	
    Money supply (M2) was 2,849.8 trillion rupiah ($311.45
billion) at the end of February, a 0.2 percent drop from
January, according to the report. The January M2 figure was
revised to 2,854.9 trillion rupiah.	
    Indonesia's inflation in March picked up to 3.97 percent
year-on-year from 3.56 percent a month earlier, though it was
relatively stable on a monthly basis.	
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillion rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:	
                         Feb 2011  Jan 2012*  Feb 2012
 M2 (broad money)         2,420.2    2,854.9   2,849.8
 M1 (narrow money)          585.9      696.3     683.2
 Rupiah demand deposits     340.5      410.1     403.1
 Quasi money              1,823.8    2,145.2   2,150.8
 *official revisions	
($1 = 9,150 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.