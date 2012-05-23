FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia broad money supply rises 18.8 pct y/y in March
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 23, 2012 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia broad money supply rises 18.8 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's broad money supply
(M2) rose 18.8 percent in March from a year ago, after a 17.7
percent increase in February, a central bank report showed on
Wednesday.	
    Money supply (M2) was 2,911.92 trillion rupiah ($315.31
billion) at the end of March, up 2.2 percent from a month
earlier, the report said.	
    Following is a table of the latest Indonesian money supply
figures in trillions of rupiah, according to the central bank's
website:    	
                         Mar 2011    Feb 2012    Mar 2012
 M2 (broad money)          2,451.36    2,849.79    2,911.92
 M1 (narrow money)           580.60      683.25      714.26
 Rupiah demand deposits     338.984      403.15      427.21
 Quasi money               1,862.79    2,150.81    2,182.89
    Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark rate at a record
low of 5.75 percent in May as inflationary pressures were under
control going forward.	
    Inflation in April quickened to 4.5 percent due to rising
prices of food stuffs, according to the country's statistic
bureau. ($1 = 9,235 rupiah)	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and
Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.