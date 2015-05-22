Indonesia c.bank to ease mortgage rule for first home buyers

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will ease the loan-to-value requirement for mortgages to 80 percent from the current 70 percent for first-home buyers, Bank Indonesia governor told reporters on Friday.

The changes will only apply for banks who manage a healthy mortgage portfolio with a non-performing ratio at less than 5 percent, Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

The new regulation will be issued in the middle of next month.

Martowardojo said there will be different requirements for purchase of a second house, currently regulated with maximum loan-to-value at 60 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)