UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to ease mortgage rule for first home buyers

(Adds background, company comment)

By Hidayat Setiaji and Cindy Silviana

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will ease mortgage downpayment requirements for first-home buyers as it tries to revive economic growth without cutting interest rates.

Bank Indonesia (BI) kept interest rates unchanged this week, shrugging off political pressure for a cut aimed at turning around the worst economic slowdown since 2009.

Instead, the bank announced it will ease some lending requirements next month to spur loan growth.

On Friday, BI Governor Agus Martowardojo said that under the new rule, first-home buyers will have to pay 20 percent of downpayment for mortgages, lower than the current 30 percent.

The changes will only apply for banks who manage a healthy mortgage portfolio with a non-performing ratio at less than 5 percent, he added.

“We will not sacrifice the quality of the loans,” Martowardojo told reporters, adding that there will be different requirement for purchase of a second or third house.

BI currently cap maximum loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of mortgages for second home-buyers at 60 percent and 50 percent for purchase of a third, fourth, or more houses.

Tulus Soesanto, corporate secretary of property firm PT Ciputra Development Tbk, said the change should be positive for the property industry.

“This will be a stimulus for the economy and for the property market, both are on a slowdown trend,” he said.

BI’s survey for prices of residential property showed that in the first quarter of this year, prices rose 1.44 percent on quarterly basis, slower than 1.54 percent a quarter before.

The LTV regulation also regulates minimum downpayment for cars bought on credit at 30 percent and motorcycles at 25 percent. Martowardojo did not say whether these measures will also be adjusted in June.

BI targets loan growth at 15-17 percent this year, against a slowdown trend. It last reported loan growth at 11.3 percent year-on-year in March, weakening from 12.2 percent in February.

The central bank also said it will ease its rule for loan to deposit ratio (LDR) next month by broadening the deposit requirement to include banks’ securities.

Banks are currently asked to maintain their LDR at 78-92 percent. The LDR level for each bank is linked with the secondary reserve requirement ratio it must keep at the central bank. (Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Michael Perry)