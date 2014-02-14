FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's January motorbike sales fall 10.3 pct y/y
February 14, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's January motorbike sales fall 10.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike
sales fell in the first month of the year, indicating slow
consumption following sharply higher interest rates, industry
data showed on Friday.
    There were 579,361 motorbikes sold in the country in
January, down 10.3 percent from a year earlier, compared with a
13.6 percent year-on-year rise in December.
    However, sales rose 5.1 percent on a monthly basis.
    According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association
(AISI), January's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp.
    For 2013, around 7.7 million motorbikes were sold in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
 Month     Volume      m/m     y/y
 2014                         
 Jan        579,361      5.1   -10.3
 2013                         
 Dec        551,283    -19.8    13.6
 Nov        687,329     -3.8    10.6
 Oct        714,264      5.7    14.0
 Sep        675,902     38.2     8.9
 Aug        488,983    -30.4    13.9
 Jul        702,423      6.5    21.3
 Jun        659,504      2.3    21.7
 May        644,668     -2.1     5.5
 Apr        658,673     -1.0     6.7
 Mar        665,334      2.4     7.4
 Feb        649,434      0.5    -2.5
 Jan        646,082     33.2    0.03
                                     

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

