Indonesia June motorbike sales drop 17.7 pct y/y
July 19, 2012 / 8:08 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia June motorbike sales drop 17.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 19 (Reuters) - Sales of motorcycles in
Indonesia, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, dropped 17.7 percent in June from a year
ago, its fourth straight monthly decline, the Indonesian
Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) said on Thursday.
    The association data showed that sales in June were 541,918
motorcycles. A total of 3.7 million motorcycles were sold in the
first half of the year, led by Honda, Yamaha 
and Suzuki.
    Sales have slowed since March ahead of new down-payment
requirement for auto purchases which came into effect on June
15.
    Motorcycles are mostly driven by the rising middle class who
are sensitive to increasing payment requirements.
    Indonesia limits the size of housing loans and minimum down
payments for auto purchases to slow down loan growth.
    Following is a table of sales volume, based on AISI data.
 
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Jun    541,918  -11.0   -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0   -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35   -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0   -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1     9.2
 Jan    645,863   40.2    -2.9
                              
 Dec    460,535  -28.3   -10.3
 Nov    642,126  -10.2    -1.8
 Oct    715,176   -0.9     2.9
 Sep    721,764    6.3    50.6
 Aug    679,052   -8.0    -7.3
 Jul    737,809   12.0     5.5
 Jun    658,817   -6.7     0.8
   
    
     

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)

