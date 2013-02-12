FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia January motorbike sales grow 0.03 pct y/y
February 12, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia January motorbike sales grow 0.03 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's sales of motorcycles
were barely changed in January from a year ago, after slumping
12 percent last year due to higher down payment requirements,
industry data (AISI) showed on Tuesday.
    January sales came to 646,092 motorbikes, up 0.03 percent on
an annual basis but jumping 33.2 percent month-on-month.
According to the data, sales were led by Honda Motor Co
, Yamaha Motor Co and Suzuki Motor Corp
.
    The G20 economy imposed a new down payment requirement for
auto purchases to slow down loan growth. Bank Indonesia earlier
on Tuesday reported that consumer loans rose 20 percent in
December, faster than 12.1 percent growth a month earlier.
    Sales of autos in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest
economy, are backed by low interest rates and a growing middle
class.
    The central bank held its benchmark rate at a record low of
5.75 percent in February due to relatively manageable inflation
and a resilient economy.
    Indonesia's annual gross domestic product expanded 6.2
percent in 2012, slowing from 6.5 percent a year earlier, as
weak demand from China and the United States slashed exports.
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data.
 Month   Volume   m/m    y/y
 Jan     646,082   33.2   0.03
                         
 Dec     485,166  -21.9    5.3
 Nov     621,224   -1.0   -3.3
 Oct     626,901   1.03  -12.3
 Sep     620,499   44.6  -14.0
 Aug     429,236  -25.9  -36.8
 Jul     579,077    7.0  -21.5
 Jun     541,918  -11.0  -17.7
 May     611,250   -1.0  -13.5
 Apr     617,508  -0.35  -12.4
 Mar     619,678   -7.0  -12.8
 Feb     666,136    3.1    9.2
 Jan     645,863   40.2   -2.9
 
    

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Edmund Klamann)

