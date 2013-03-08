FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia motorbike sales fall in Feb from year ago
March 8, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia motorbike sales fall in Feb from year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia's sales of
motorcycles, an indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast
Asia's largest economy, fell 2.5 percent in February from a year
ago, but were up slightly on a monthly basis, industry data
(AISI) showed on Friday.
    February sales were 649,434 motorbikes, up 0.5 percent from
January, led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
 and Suzuki Motor Corp.
    Sales of motorbikes are driven by emerging middle class
consumers, who are sensitive to the level of deposit they need
to pay. The authorities in June increased the downpayment for 
purchases of motobikes and cars to slow loan growth.
    According to the central bank, January consumer loans grew
19.8 percent year-on-year from 20 percent the previous month.
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data.
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Feb    649,434    0.5   -2.5
 Jan    646,082   33.2   0.03
                        
 Dec    485,166  -21.9    5.3
 Nov    621,224   -1.0   -3.3
 Oct    626,901   1.03  -12.3
 Sep    620,499   44.6  -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9  -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0  -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0  -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0  -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35  -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0  -12.8
 Feb    666,136    3.1    9.2
    
    
    

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

