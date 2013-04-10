FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia March motorbike sales rise 7.4 pct y/y
April 10, 2013

Indonesia March motorbike sales rise 7.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia motorcycle sales, an
indicator of consumer consumption in Southeast Asia's largest
economy, grew 7.4 percent in March from a year ago, industry
data (AISI) showed on Wednesday.
    In March, a total of 665,334 motorcycles were sold in the
country, led by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki
.
    Sales, driven by emerging middle class consumers and low
interest rates, rose 2.4 percent from the previous month.
    Bank Indonesia is expected to keep its benchmark rate at a
record low 5.75 percent when policymakers meet on Thursday, as
core inflation remains relatively benign.
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data.
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Mar    665,334    2.4    7.4
 Feb    649,434    0.5   -2.5
 Jan    646,082   33.2   0.03
                        
 Dec    485,166  -21.9    5.3
 Nov    621,224   -1.0   -3.3
 Oct    626,901   1.03  -12.3
 Sep    620,499   44.6  -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9  -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0  -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0  -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0  -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35  -12.4
 Mar    619,678   -7.0  -12.8
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Randy Fabi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
