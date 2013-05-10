FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's motorbike sales slowing in April
May 10, 2013

Indonesia's motorbike sales slowing in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Sales of motorbikes in
Indonesia, an indicator of private consumption in Southeast
Asia's top economy, grew at a slower pace in April, industry
data showed on Friday.
    There were 658,673 motorbikes in the month sold in the
country, up 6.7 percent from a year ago and led by Honda
, Yamaha and Suzuki.
    Sales, driven by emerging middle class consumers and low
interest rates, fell 1 percent on a monthly basis.
    First quarter gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 6.02
percent, below Bank Indonesia's target of 6.2 percent due to a
slow down in private consumption and low investment.
    A Reuters poll of 11 analysts expected the central bank to
keep its benchmark rate at a record low of 5.75 percent, with
the bank waiting for a key government decision on hiking fuel
prices.
    Following is a table of sales volumes, based on AISI data.
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Apr    658,673   -1.0    6.7
 Mar    665,334    2.4    7.4
 Feb    649,434    0.5   -2.5
 Jan    646,082   33.2   0.03
                        
 Dec    485,166  -21.9    5.3
 Nov    621,224   -1.0   -3.3
 Oct    626,901   1.03  -12.3
 Sep    620,499   44.6  -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9  -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0  -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0  -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0  -13.5
 Apr    617,508  -0.35  -12.4
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

