FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's motorbike sales in May grow at slower 5.5 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 10, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's motorbike sales in May grow at slower 5.5 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 10 (Reuters) - Sales of motobikes in
Indonesia, Southeast Asia's top economy, slowed in May for a
second straight month likely due to weaker purchasing power in
regions whose economies depend heavily on commodity exports,
industry data showed on Monday.
    Sales in May grew 5.5 percent from a year earlier to 644,668
motorbikes, slower than 6.7 percent in April. The market was led
by Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki.
    Growth in sales has been slowing in recent months,
underpinned by higher downpayment requirements for auto
purchases and a decline in commodity prices.
    The government's plan to raise fuel prices by 33 percent on
average this month may help boost sales of motorbikes as an
alternatives to cars. But Bank Indonesia has repeatedly said it
would tighten monetary policy if inflation climbs as a result of
higher fuel prices.    
    Following is a table of sale volumes, based on AISI data.
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 May    644,668   -2.1    5.5
 Apr    658,673   -1.0    6.7
 Mar    665,334    2.4    7.4
 Feb    649,434    0.5   -2.5
 Jan    646,082   33.2   0.03
                        
 Dec    485,166  -21.9    5.3
 Nov    621,224   -1.0   -3.3
 Oct    626,901   1.03  -12.3
 Sep    620,499   44.6  -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9  -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0  -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0  -17.7
 May    611,250   -1.0  -13.5
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.