Indonesia's June motorbike sales jump 21.7 pct y/y
July 8, 2013 / 4:51 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's June motorbike sales jump 21.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 8 (Reuters) - Sales of motorbikes in Indonesia
jumped 21.7 percent in June from a year ago, as higher fuel
prices prompted consumers to switch away from cars, industry
data showed on Monday.
    There were 659,504 motorbikes sold, the highest sales in the
year, up 2.3 percent on a monthly basis, and led by Honda
, Yamaha and Suzuki.
    The government hiked fuel prices on June 22 by 22 percent
for diesel and 44 percent for gasoline, in an effort to curb oil
imports and lower its fuel subsidy bill.
    Here is a table of sale volumes, based on AISI data.
 Month  Volume   m/m    y/y
 Jun    659,504    2.3   21.7
 May    644,668   -2.1    5.5
 Apr    658,673   -1.0    6.7
 Mar    665,334    2.4    7.4
 Feb    649,434    0.5   -2.5
 Jan    646,082   33.2   0.03
 Dec    485,166  -21.9    5.3
 Nov    621,224   -1.0   -3.3
 Oct    626,901   1.03  -12.3
 Sep    620,499   44.6  -14.0
 Aug    429,236  -25.9  -36.8
 Jul    579,077    7.0  -21.5
 Jun    541,918  -11.0  -17.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana;
Editing by Randy Fabi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
