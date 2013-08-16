Indonesia motorbike sales growth slows in July to 21.3 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Growth in sales of motorbikes in Indonesia, an indicator of domestic consumption, fell fractionally to 21.3 percent in July from a year earlier despite higher fuel prices and interest rates, industry data showed on Friday.

There were 702,423 motorbikes sold in the month, up 6.5 percent on a monthly basis, and led by Honda Motor Co Ltd , Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp .

The government hiked fuel prices in late June by 33 percent in average to curb oil imports and lower its fuel subsidy bill.

The central bank on Thursday held its benchmark rate unchanged at 6.5 percent but lowering the upper band of loan-to-deposit (LDR) ratio to 92 percent from previously 100 percent, aiming to discourage banks from expansive lending to slow the high loan growth.

Here is a table of sale volumes, based on AISI data.

Month Volume m/m y/y

Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3

Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7

May 644,668 -2.1 5.5

Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7

Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4

Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5

Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03

Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3

Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3

Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3

Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0

Aug 429,236 -25.9 -36.8

Jul 579,077 7.0 -21.5