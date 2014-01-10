FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Dec motorbike sales rises 13.6 pct y/y
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 10, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Dec motorbike sales rises 13.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike
sales grew at a faster pace in December, indicating relatively
strong consumption despite sharply higher interest rates,
industry data showed on Friday.
    There were 551,283 motorbikes sold in the country in the
month, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 10.6
percent year-on-year rise the previous month.
    But on a monthly basis, sales fell 19.8 percent. According
to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI),
December's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha
Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
  Month    Volume      m/m     y/y
 Dec        551,283    -19.8    13.6
 Nov        687,329     -3.8    10.6
 Oct        714,264      5.7    14.0
 Sep        675,902     38.2     8.9
 Aug        488,983    -30.4    13.9
 Jul        702,423      6.5    21.3
 Jun        659,504      2.3    21.7
 May        644,668     -2.1     5.5
 Apr        658,673     -1.0     6.7
 Mar        665,334      2.4     7.4
 Feb        649,434      0.5    -2.5
 Jan        646,082     33.2    0.03
                              
 Dec        485,166    -21.9     5.3
                                     

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and
Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
