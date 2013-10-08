FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's motorbike sales rise 8.9 pct y/y in Sept
October 8, 2013

Indonesia's motorbike sales rise 8.9 pct y/y in Sept

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s motorbike sales rose 8.9 percent in September from a year ago, slower than the 13.9 percent increase the previous month, industry data showed.

The total of 675,902 motorbikes sold was up 38.2 percent on a monthly basis and led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp.

Sales volume, based on data from the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), was as follows:

Month Volume m/m y/y

Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9

Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9

Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3

Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7

May 644,668 -2.1 5.5

Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7

Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4

Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5

Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03

Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3

Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3

Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3

Sep 620,499 44.6 -14.0 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

