Indonesia's motorbike sales rise 14 pct y/y in Oct
November 8, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's motorbike sales rise 14 pct y/y in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s motorbike sales rose 14 percent in October from a year ago, quickening from 8.9 percent the previous month, industry data showed.

There were 712,264 motorbikes sold in that month, up 5.7 percent month-on-month.

Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data said.

Sales volume, based on data from the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI), was as follows:

Month Volume m/m y/y

Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0

Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9

Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9

Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3

Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7

May 644,668 -2.1 5.5

Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7

Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4

Feb 649,434 0.5 -2.5

Jan 646,082 33.2 0.03

Dec 485,166 -21.9 5.3

Nov 621,224 -1.0 -3.3

Oct 626,901 1.03 -12.3 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
