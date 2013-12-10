FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's motorbike sales growth slows in Nov to 10.6 pct y/y
December 10, 2013

Indonesia's motorbike sales growth slows in Nov to 10.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales grew
at a slower pace in November compared to the previous month, as
interest rate hikes subdued purchases in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, industry data showed on Tuesday.
    Motorbike sales in November rose 10.6 percent from a year
ago, compared with a 14 percent annual increase in the previous
month. The number of motorbikes purchased in November was
687,329, or 3.8 percent fewer than bought in October.
    According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association
(AISI), November's sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd
, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp
.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
  Month    Volume      m/m     y/y
 Nov        687,329     -3.8    10.6
 Oct        714,264      5.7    14.0
 Sep        675,902     38.2     8.9
 Aug        488,983    -30.4    13.9
 Jul        702,423      6.5    21.3
 Jun        659,504      2.3    21.7
 May        644,668     -2.1     5.5
 Apr        658,673     -1.0     6.7
 Mar        665,334      2.4     7.4
 Feb        649,434      0.5    -2.5
 Jan        646,082     33.2    0.03
 Dec        485,166    -21.9     5.3
 Nov        621,224     -1.0    -3.3
                                     

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

