FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's March motorbike sales up 9.1 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 11, 2014 / 3:29 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's March motorbike sales up 9.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike
sales in March grew at double the pace of the previous month,
industry data showed on Friday.
    Some 725,629 motorbikes were sold in Southeast Asia's top
economy in March, up 9.1 percent from the same period a year
earlier. Sales expanded at 4.6 percent in February.
    On a monthly basis, motorbike sales rose 6.8 percent.
    For March, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp,
according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association
<AISI).
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
 Month     Volume      m/m     y/y
 2014                         
 Mar        725,629      6.8     9.1
 Feb        679,086     17.2     4.6
 Jan        579,361      5.1   -10.3
 2013                         
 Dec        551,283    -19.8    13.6
 Nov        687,329     -3.8    10.6
 Oct        714,264      5.7    14.0
 Sep        675,902     38.2     8.9
 Aug        488,983    -30.4    13.9
 Jul        702,423      6.5    21.3
 Jun        659,504      2.3    21.7
 May        644,668     -2.1     5.5
 Apr        658,673     -1.0     6.7
 Mar        665,334      2.4     7.4
                                     

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.