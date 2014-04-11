Indonesia's March motorbike sales up 9.1 pct y/y

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike sales in March grew at double the pace of the previous month, industry data showed on Friday. Some 725,629 motorbikes were sold in Southeast Asia's top economy in March, up 9.1 percent from the same period a year earlier. Sales expanded at 4.6 percent in February. On a monthly basis, motorbike sales rose 6.8 percent. For March, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association <AISI). Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 Jun 659,504 2.3 21.7 May 644,668 -2.1 5.5 Apr 658,673 -1.0 6.7 Mar 665,334 2.4 7.4 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)