Indonesia's motorbike sales rise faster in April
May 14, 2014 / 4:31 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's motorbike sales rise faster in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike
sales rose at a faster pace in April, industry data showed on
Wednesday, reflecting a stronger domestic demand.
    The sales were up 10.5 percent from a year earlier, compared
with 9.1 percent in March.
    According to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association
(AISI), there were 727,790 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, rising marginally on a monthly basis.
    For April, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the
data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 Oct        714,264        5.7       14.0
 Sep        675,902       38.2        8.9
 Aug        488,983      -30.4       13.9
 Jul        702,423        6.5       21.3
 Jun        659,504        2.3       21.7
 May        644,668       -2.1        5.5
 Apr        658,673       -1.0        6.7
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Nilufar Rizki;
Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
