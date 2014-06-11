FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's motorbike sales rise faster in May
June 11, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's motorbike sales rise faster in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike
sales rose at a faster pace in May than the previous month,
industry data showed on Wednesday, reflecting stronger domestic
demand.
    Sales in May were up 14.7 percent from a year earlier,
compared with 10.5 percent in April.
    There were 739,511 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, rising marginally on a monthly basis, according
to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI). 
    For May, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the
data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 Oct        714,264        5.7       14.0
 Sep        675,902       38.2        8.9
 Aug        488,983      -30.4       13.9
 Jul        702,423        6.5       21.3
 Jun        659,504        2.3       21.7
 May        644,668       -2.1        5.5
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xx)

