Indonesia's motorbike sales rise 13.8 pct y/y in June
July 15, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike
sales rose at a slightly lower pace in June than the previous
month, industry data showed on Monday.
    Sales in June were up 13.8 percent from a year earlier,
compared with a 14.7 annual percent in May.
    There were 750,829 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in June, or 1.5 percent more than the previous
month, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry
Association (AISI). 
    For June, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the
data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 Oct        714,264        5.7       14.0
 Sep        675,902       38.2        8.9
 Aug        488,983      -30.4       13.9
 Jul        702,423        6.5       21.3
 Jun        659,504        2.3       21.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
