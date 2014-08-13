FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's July motorbike sales fall 23.9 pct y/y
#Asia
August 13, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's July motorbike sales fall 23.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike
sales fell sharply in July after five months of gains, industry
data showed on Wednesday.
    Sales in July were down 23.9 percent from a year earlier,
compared with a 13.8 annual percent rise in June, partly due to
fewer business days. July sales were affected by Ramadan, the
Muslim fasting month.
    There were 534,490 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in July, or 28.8 percent less than the previous
month, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry
Association (AISI). 
    For June, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the
data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 Oct        714,264        5.7       14.0
 Sep        675,902       38.2        8.9
 Aug        488,983      -30.4       13.9
 Jul        702,423        6.5       21.3
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

