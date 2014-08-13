Indonesia's July motorbike sales fall 23.9 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's annual motorbike sales fell sharply in July after five months of gains, industry data showed on Wednesday. Sales in July were down 23.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with a 13.8 annual percent rise in June, partly due to fewer business days. July sales were affected by Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month. There were 534,490 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in July, or 28.8 percent less than the previous month, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI). For June, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)