Indonesia's August motorbike sales rose 24.6 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales rebounded in August after a sharp fall on an annual basis the previous month, industry data showed on Thursday. Sales in August were up 24.6 percent from a year earlier. In July, they fell 23.9 percent from one year earlier. There were 609,198 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy in August, or 14 percent more than the previous month, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry Association (AISI). For August, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 Oct 714,264 5.7 14.0 Sep 675,902 38.2 8.9 Aug 488,983 -30.4 13.9 Jul 702,423 6.5 21.3 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard Borsuk)