Indonesia's August motorbike sales rose 24.6 pct y/y
September 11, 2014

Indonesia's August motorbike sales rose 24.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales
rebounded in August after a sharp fall on an annual basis the
previous month, industry data showed on Thursday.
    Sales in August were up 24.6 percent from a year earlier. In
July, they fell 23.9 percent from one year earlier.
    There were 609,198 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in August, or 14 percent more than the previous
month, according to the Indonesian Motorbike Industry
Association (AISI). 
    For August, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the
data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 Oct        714,264        5.7       14.0
 Sep        675,902       38.2        8.9
 Aug        488,983      -30.4       13.9
 Jul        702,423        6.5       21.3
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Richard
Borsuk)

