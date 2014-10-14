FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's September motorbike sales rise 4.6 pct y/y
October 14, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's September motorbike sales rise 4.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales in
September rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, industry data
showed on Tuesday.
    On a monthly basis, sales climbed 16 percent.
    There were 706,938 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in September, according to the Indonesian
Motorbike Industry Association (AISI).
    For September, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd
, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp
, the data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
    
        
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 Oct        714,264        5.7       14.0
 Sep        675,902       38.2        8.9
 

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and
Jacqueline Wong)

