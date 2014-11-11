FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's October motorbike sales fall 5.4 pct y/y
November 11, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's October motorbike sales fall 5.4 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales in
October fell 5.4 percent from a year earlier, industry data
showed on Tuesday.
    On a monthly basis, sales were down 4.4 percent.
    There were 675,652 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in October, according to the Indonesian
Motorbike Industry Association (AISI).
    For October, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the
data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
          
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 Oct        714,264        5.7       14.0
 

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi & Kim
Coghill)

