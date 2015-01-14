Indonesia Dec motorbike sales +0.9 pct y/y, 2014 was +1.7 pct

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales in December were 0.9 percent higher than a year earlier, industry association said on Wednesday. According to the group, 7.87 million motorbikes were sold in Southeast Asia's biggest economy last year, or about 1.6 percent more than in 2013. During 2013, the number of motorbikes purchased surged 9.6 percent from the preceding year. In December 2014 alone, the sales total was 556,380, which was 5.2 percent below the November figure. In mid-November, the government raised fuel prices more than 30 percent. For December, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed. Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y 2014 (in pct) (in pct) Dec 556,380 -5.2 0.92 Nov 587,131 -13.1 -14.6 Oct 675,652 -4.4 -5.4 Sep 706,938 16.0 4.6 Aug 609,198 13.97 24.6 July 534,490 -28.8 -23.9 June 750,829 1.5 13.8 May 739,511 1.6 14.7 Apr 727,790 0.3 10.5 Mar 725,629 6.8 9.1 Feb 679,086 17.2 4.6 Jan 579,361 5.1 -10.3 2013 Dec 551,283 -19.8 13.6 Nov 687,329 -3.8 10.6 (Reporting By Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)