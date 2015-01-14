FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Dec motorbike sales +0.9 pct y/y, 2014 was +1.7 pct
#Asia
January 14, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia Dec motorbike sales +0.9 pct y/y, 2014 was +1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales in
December were 0.9 percent higher than a year earlier, industry
association said on Wednesday.
    According to the group, 7.87 million motorbikes were sold in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy last year, or about 1.6 percent
more than in 2013.
    During 2013, the number of motorbikes purchased surged 9.6
percent from the preceding year.   
    In December 2014 alone, the sales total was 556,380, which
was 5.2 percent below the November figure.
    In mid-November, the government raised fuel prices more than
30 percent.
    For December, sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd,
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the
data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
          
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 
 (Reporting By Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
