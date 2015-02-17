FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Jan motorcycle sales fell 13.2 pct year on year
February 17, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia Jan motorcycle sales fell 13.2 pct year on year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in
January fell 13.2 percent from a year earlier, industry
association said on Tuesday.
    Sales were down 9.6 percent from December. Total sales in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, where motorbikes are hugely
popular, amounted to 502,783 in January.
    Sales were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor
Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp, the data showed.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:      
  
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2015                           
 Jan        502,783       -9.6      -13.2
 2014                           
 Dec        556,380       -5.2       0.92
 Nov        587,131      -13.1      -14.6
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
