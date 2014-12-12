FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia motorbike sales fell for two consecutive months
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 12, 2014 / 5:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia motorbike sales fell for two consecutive months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorbike sales in
November fell 14.6 percent from a year earlier, an official at
its industry association said on Friday.
    On a monthly basis, sales were down 13.1 percent.
    There were 587,131 motorbikes sold in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy in November, Sigit Kumala from the Indonesian
Motorbike Industry Association's (AISI) told Reuters via text
message.
    In mid-November, the government raised fuel prices more than
30 percent.
    Sales volume, based on data from AISI, was as follows:
          
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
 2014                (in pct)   (in pct)
 Nov        587,131      -14.6      -13.1
 Oct        675,652       -4.4       -5.4
 Sep        706,938       16.0        4.6
 Aug        609,198      13.97       24.6
 July       534,490      -28.8      -23.9
 June       750,829        1.5       13.8
 May        739,511        1.6       14.7
 Apr        727,790        0.3       10.5
 Mar        725,629        6.8        9.1
 Feb        679,086       17.2        4.6
 Jan        579,361        5.1      -10.3
 2013                           
 Dec        551,283      -19.8       13.6
 Nov        687,329       -3.8       10.6
 
 (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.